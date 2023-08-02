Aggravated Assault and Shooting into a Dwelling in Leake and Attala Arrests

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Trespassing – Failure to Leave Public Business Upon Request, CPD. Bond $389.25.

TIANA JIM, 19, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $418.

DAVID E LEE, 58, of Eupora, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Detainer – KPD, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $0.

SHAVETTA T LEFLORE, 40, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond N/A, $0.

BRANDON L LEWIS, 29, DUI – Other Substance, Improper Lane Usage, Speeding, Larceny Trespass – Joyriding, Possession of Paraphernalia, Lighting Requirement Violation, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, No License, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, Following too Closely, Failure to Give Signal, Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicles, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, Reckless Driving, Careless Driving, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, N/A, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

BRANDON J MCKAY, 40, of Kosciusko, Hold for Other Agency – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond N/A, $3,100, $1,000.

GERALD L OGLETREE, 40, of Morton, Bond Surrender – Leake County Justice Court, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond $80,000, N/A, N/A.

MARQUETTE RAINY, 42, of Ethel, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

DASHA D STEEN, 23, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, KPD. Bond $1,100.

PATIENCE E STEEN, 18, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, KPD. Bond $1,100.

TYRESE M TIMS, 20, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into a Dwelling, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, City / County Ordinance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, $239.25, $418, $418, $218.

REBECCA L YORK, 29, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO. Bond $0, $0.