HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Attala

Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Attala

by

THOMAS MAY, 52, of Carthage, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

THOMAS D MORRIS, 51, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

AMANDA PALMER, 42, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

TERRIAN L SHARKEY, 22, Reckless Driving, No Tag, Resisting Arrest, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, No Insurance, KPD.  Bond $500, $500, $1,000, $2,800, $1,000.

 

CALEB R STEEN, 23, of Ethel, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO.  Bond $15,000.

 

TRAVONE J THORNSBERRY, 18, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, LCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

TYRIN TORRIES, 46, of Miami, FL, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD.  Bond $1,000.

 

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

GLEN TURNAGE, 59, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

LIKRARIUS K WARD, 22, of Kosciusko, Use of Out-of-State Tag, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court.  Bond $1,000, $0.

 

JOSHUA H WILLIS, 19, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $500, $500.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Burglary and Multiple Disorderlies and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

Many Felony Dope Charges, DUIs, and Identity Theft in Attala and Leake

Power outages and trees down in Attala County due to storm

Embezzlement and Burglary Arrests in Attala and Leake

Felony Possession, Leaving the Scene, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

Attempted Murder, Burglaries, Aggravated Assault in Attala and Leake