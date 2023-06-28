Aggravated Assault, Burglary, and Receiving Stolen Property in Leake and Attala

THOMAS MAY, 52, of Carthage, Motor Vehicle Lighting Requirements Violation, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, LCSO. Bond $500, N/A.

THOMAS D MORRIS, 51, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

AMANDA PALMER, 42, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TERRIAN L SHARKEY, 22, Reckless Driving, No Tag, Resisting Arrest, Disobedience of Traffic Control Devices, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $500, $500, $1,000, $2,800, $1,000.

CALEB R STEEN, 23, of Ethel, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, ACSO. Bond $15,000.

TRAVONE J THORNSBERRY, 18, Felony Receiving Stolen Property, LCSO. Bond $2,500.

TYRIN TORRIES, 46, of Miami, FL, Trespass after Notice of Non-Permission, KPD. Bond $1,000.

DEWAYNE TOWNER, 40, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

GLEN TURNAGE, 59, of Jackson, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

LIKRARIUS K WARD, 22, of Kosciusko, Use of Out-of-State Tag, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court. Bond $1,000, $0.

JOSHUA H WILLIS, 19, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana, Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $500, $500.