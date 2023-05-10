Aggravated Assault, Child Molesting, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Child Molesting, and Contraband in Prison in Leake and Attala Arrests

KORY M GIBSON, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Contempt of Court- Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $239.25, $0.

 

MARQUIS L HUFFMAN, 32, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

ROBBY S HUTCHISON, 37, of Kosciusko, Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO.  Bond N/A.

 

SYLVESTER JOBE, 35, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, CPD.  Bond $1,331, $674.25, $389.25, $478, $418.

 

KRISTI L KELLEY-HALDERMAN, 42, of Kosciusko, False Pretense, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $494.25, $644.25, $0.

 

ALEXIS R KENNEDY, 23, of Lena, Contraband in Prison, Felony Hold for Drug Court, Possession of Paraphernalia, False ID, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $1,000, N/A.

 

ALLEN L MANNING, 57, of Kosciusko, Child Molesting – Touching of a Mentally Defective or Helpless Person for Lustful Purposes, KPD.  Bon $50,000.

 

GARY R MCRANEY, 31, of Carthage, Felony Court Order, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JULIUS R MILLS, 40, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Reckless Driving, Running a Stop Sign, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Failure to Give Signal, Resisting Arrest, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 5, CPD.  Bond $339.25, $1,917.75, $228, $0, $1,090, $436, $1,308, $649.25, $0 X 5.

 

DEKENTRA C REESE, 35, of Morton, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

