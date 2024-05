Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence, and Multiple Felony Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala

MICHAEL ARMSTRONG, 26, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $5,000, $1,000.

QUINTON BROWN, 29, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $399.25.

KODI M CLARK, 44, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Exhibiting Weapon in a Threatening Manner, KPD. Bond $50,000, $1,000.

DEMETRIUS M FIFER, 47, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

TESSA GREEN, 26, of West, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond N/A.

TONTHIEA A JACKSON, 42, of Kosciusko, Simple Assault Causing Bodily Injury, KPD. Bond $0.

ZACHARY MCCLESKEY, 31, of Starkville, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

AUSTIN G PETTIT, 27, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOHNNY W SCOTT, 43, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, Obstruction of Public Streets – Willful Obstruction of Use by Impeding Traffic, LCSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, $500.

AARON VIVERETTE, 32, of Walnut Grove, Abusive Calls to Emergency Telephone Service, LCSO. Bond $500.