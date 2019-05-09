aggravated assault, DUI and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Warren B Ellis, 33, 602 Hart Road, Canton, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, improper lane, introducing contraband into a correctional facility, MHP

Jerald A Olive, 40, 621 Knox Road, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, MHP

Wendell A Washington, 33, 91 Sanders Lane, Carthage, felony- driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, aggravated assault, seatbelt violation, driving with a suspended license, 2 counts malicious mischief

Frederick T Cowans, 42, 655 Reddog Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, improper turn, contempt of court, no insurance, Carthage PD

William D Prestage, 19, 401 Woodland Drive, Carthage, minor in possession of alcohol, Carthage PD

Darrell L Tate, 43, 105 Whalen Road, Kosciusko, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, Kosciusko PD

Roger Smith Sr, 41, 881 Hwy 35 South, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Ron T Denton, 22, 2064 Attala Road 1144, Kosciusko, introducing contraband into a correctional facility, serve weekend, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tonnsha Edwards, 28, 1003 Redwater Road, Carthage, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, MHP

Sue E Whittington, 57, 330 Hammond Circle, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)