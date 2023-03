Aggravated Assault, Felony Malicious Mischief, and Burglary in Leake and Attala Arrests

SANDRA GARDNER, 53, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, KPD. Bond $1,800.

TIMONTEZ J GILL, 23, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, CPD. Bond N/A.

LACI K GOVE-HOVAS, 33, of West, Breaking and Entering of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000.

MARRELL HENRY, 27, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Revoked or Suspended License, Improper Equipment, CPD. Bond $1,331, $628, $218.

GERARD K HINES, 33, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

SHON D HOWELL, 42, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, $500, $500, N/A.

WILLIE D JOBE, 52, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, LCSO. Bond $3,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

JERRY JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, Careless Driving, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, Hold for Other Agency – County Court, LCSO. Bond $0, $0, $0, N/A.

JESSIE J JOHNSON, 49, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.