HomeAttalaAggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake

by

SAMANTHA H ALEXANDER, 28, of Ethel, Grand Larceny, ACSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

JENNARA D BOLLIN, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Chief of Police / Sheriff, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

GEORGE G CARTER, 21, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $400.

 

RICHARD C CUMBERLAND, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JUSTIN D DAVENPORT, 19, of Florence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, CPD.  Bond N/A, N/A.

 

KRISTIE M DAVIDSON, 39, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $389.25, $639.25.

 

KENDRICK T DAVIS, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $239.25.

 

AUSTIN M ELLIS, 23, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

SHANELL A FONDREN, 34, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $20,000.

 

JEROME GENTRY, 59, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD.  Bond $5,000.

 

LARRY T HARDIN, 78, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO.  Bond $5,000.

 

BILLY HART, 34, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

 

SHIMICHIGAN M HUFFMAN, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 6, CPD.  Bond $0 X 6.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

ATV Accident on Carson Ridge Road

Trespassing and Shoplifting Reports in Attala

Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake

Fighting, a Suspicious Man, and More in Attala

Bus Burglary, Shoplifting, and a Neighborly Dispute in Kosciusko News

Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala