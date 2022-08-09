Aggravated Assault, Grand Larceny, and Many Burglaries in Attala and Leake

SAMANTHA H ALEXANDER, 28, of Ethel, Grand Larceny, ACSO. Bond $5,000.

JENNARA D BOLLIN, 27, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

TIMOTHY BRAY, 33, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, Failure of Convicted Felon to Register with Chief of Police / Sheriff, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, KPD. Bond $20,000, $10,000, $1,000, $1,000.

GEORGE G CARTER, 21, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Speeding, KPD. Bond $10,000, $400.

RICHARD C CUMBERLAND, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond N/A.

JUSTIN D DAVENPORT, 19, of Florence, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Obstruction – Tampering with Physical Evidence, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A.

KRISTIE M DAVIDSON, 39, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $389.25, $639.25.

KENDRICK T DAVIS, 29, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.

AUSTIN M ELLIS, 23, of Lena, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

SHANELL A FONDREN, 34, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD. Bond $20,000.

JEROME GENTRY, 59, of Kosciusko, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, KPD. Bond $5,000.

LARRY T HARDIN, 78, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

BILLY HART, 34, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A.

SHIMICHIGAN M HUFFMAN, 23, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court X 6, CPD. Bond $0 X 6.