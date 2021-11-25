Aggravated Assault, Leaving the Scene, and Multiple DUIs in Leake & Attala

ENRIQUE HERNANDEZ, 25, DUI – 1st, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, No License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,800, $500, $1,100, $800.

JARVIS D JOHNSON, 20, of Horn Lake, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, KPD. Bond $150,000.

JASON D LEACH, 38, of Ethel, Possession of Burglary Tools – Felony, Trespassing, ACSO. Bond $20,000, $1,000.

MARTO LEWIS, 32, of Canton, Possession of Stolen Firearm, KPD. Bond $10,000.

BRADLEY K MARTIN, 39, of Carthage, Warrant, Contempt of Court, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000.

DONALD J MCCLEARY, 57, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOE R SANDERS, 59, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, LCSO. Bond $1,500.

ADRIAN L SHARKEY, 30, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond $1,000.

CHARLIE T SLY, 37, of Pickens, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $1,800, $1,200, $800.

TIA STARLING, 36, of Kosciusko, Felony Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.

STACEY TUBBY, 24, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Willful Obstruction of Traffic, Open Container, No Insurance, Seatbelt Violation, CPD. Bond $1,331, $239.25, $389.25, $418, $52.

TRACY T WINGO, 19, of Carthage, Felony Warrant, CPD. Bond $20,000.