Aggravated Assault on Police and Multiple Felony Possession Charges in Attala & Leake

CARSON R ALLEN, 26, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

ROBERT E ANDERSON, 27, of Pickens, Aggravated Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,100.

JERRY D BLACKSTOCK, 44, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Receiving of Stolen Property, LCSO. Bond N/A, $2,500.

TAMMYE J BRANTLEY, 62, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

EDGAR J BROWN, 20, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $424.25, $0.

GABRIEL T BROWN, 47, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Possession of Paraphernalia, CPD. Bond N/A, $674.25.

DAVID A BURNS, 30, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000.

PHILLIP R DALLAS, 64, of Ethel, Felony Hold for Drug Court, Drug Court. Bond N/A.

RICKY J FICKLIN, 33, of Lena, Petit Larceny, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES C GRIFFIN, 49, of Carthage, Warrant, CPD. Bond $2,500.

JAMES R HAMILTON, 58, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $500.

AMBER N HARRIS, 37, of Kosciusko, Warrant, Possession of Paraphernalia, MDOC – Felony, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, N/A.

TEDDY HARRIS, 33, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, No License, No Insurance, ACSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

MARCO HOLDEN, 29, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, WGPD. Bond $0.