Aggravated Assault on Police, Drug Trafficking, and Indecent Exposure in Leake and Attala Arrests

TONY T LAYNEZ, 21, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $1,500.

WILLIAM B LEWIS, 23, of Kosciusko, Improper Equipment, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $400, $1,000.

LINDA S MCDONALD, 53, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Profanity in Public Place, CPD. Bond $339.25, $639.25, $239.25.

JIMMIE MILLER, 69, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A.

KELITA Y NASH, 45, of Louisville, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

CURTIS D RICHARDSON, 46, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES RUCKER, 58, of Chicago, Indecent Exposure, Malicious Mischief, KPD. Bond $1,300, $1,000.

KATINA SKEEN, 36, of Carthage, Sentenced, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TRACY F SMITH, 58, of Carthage, Trafficking in Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $22,500, $22,500, $424.25, $674.25, $639.25.

EDDIE H WILLIS, 49, of Carthage, Felony Aggravated Assault on Policeman in Line of Duty, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Disorderly Conduct – Interfering with a Business, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Profanity in a Public Place, CPD. Bond $35,000, $639.25, $399.25, $649.25, $239.25, $239.25.

TREMON YOUNG, 26, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.