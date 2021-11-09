Aggravated Assault on the Elderly and Statutory Rape in Attala & Leake Arrests

GEORGE ALLEN, 41, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000.

ROBERT E ANDERSON, 28, of Meridian, Felony Simple Assault on a LEO, Fireman, or School Officer, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Arrest, Warrant, KPD. Bond $5,000, $1,100, $1,000, $500.

ASHLEY D BABIN, 30, of Forest, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $0.

LATERRANCE BARNES, 41, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana, Open Container, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $674.25, $389.25, $478, $418.

CYNTHIA A BELL, 49, of Walnut Grove, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $5,000.

KOBE BROOKS, 18, of Carthage, Felony Aggravated Assault on Person > 65 or Vulnerable Adult, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000.

CHRISTIAN G CAIN, 18, of Carthage, Statutory Rape – Victim < 14, LCSO. Bond $150,000.

ELIZABETH K CAIN, 37, of Carthage, Contributing to the Delinquency or Neglect of a Child – Permits the Continuing Physical or Sexual Abuse of a Child, LCSO. Bond $20,000.

JASON R CRENSHAW, 46, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.

EDGAR D CROCKER, 22, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JAMES R CUMBERLAND, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000, $1,000.

JANIYA L EVANS, 26, of Decatur, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $10,000.