Aggravated Assault, Petit Larceny, Carrying a Concealed Weapon in Leake and

QWAANIESHA HARMON, 28, of Kosciusko, Shoplifting, Hold for Other Agency, ACSO.  Bond $1,000, N/A.

 

WESLEY T HOLLINSHED, 39, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MBI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime X 2, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond N/A, N/A, $40,000, N/A X 2, $1,100.

 

JUSTIN D ICKOM, 23, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $0.

 

FREDRICK A JONES, 45, of Carthage, Felony Fleeing or Eluding, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, Failure to Obey Traffic Control,  Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD.  Bond $15,000, $1,331, $649.25, $52, $418, $220, $639.25.

 

JASON M MENZ, 48, of Pascagoula, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

 

DEWAUN MEREDITH, 19, of Kosciusko, Resisting Arrest, Carrying of a Concealed Weapon, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

LERODERICK R MERRELL, 27, of Fort Worth, TX, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond N/A.

 

MICHAEL J PORTER, 38, of Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Hold for Other County, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Tag, LCSO.  Bond N/A, N/A, $20,000, $500, $10,000, $500, $2,000, $500.

 

ARENDEZ STEWART, 26, of Canton, Shooting or Throwing at Trains or Motor Vehicles, No Driver’s License, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $1,000.

 

GREGORY TATE, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, Careless Driving, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500, $500.

 

MELANIE L THOMPSON, 30, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Petit Larceny of a Church, LCSO.  Bond $15,000, $1,000.

