Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Multiple Felony Possession, and Other Leake / Attala Charges

JUDIE M ANDERSON, 61, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.

RICKY COLEMAN, 35, of Louisville, Warrant, WGPD. Bond N/A.

DEVON L CRISLER, 26, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Other County, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, Bench Warrant X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A, $0 X 2.

SAMI L ELBATNIGI, 30, of Walnut Grove, Hold for Drug Court, Hold for Other Agency, LCSO. Bond N/A, N/A.

ELMER C FOX, 35, of Brandon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 3, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, Hold for Other County, LCSO. Bond N/A X 3, N/A, N/A, N/A, N/A, $1,500, N/A.

KEYSHUN A GRACE, 21, of Collinsville, DUI – 1st, Speeding, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

SAMMIE H GROVES, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Suspended License, No Insurance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $418, $674.25, N/A.

JASON HALL, 31, of Walnut Grove, Warrant X 4, LCSO. Bond N/A X 4.

QUOVADIS K HARVEY, 27, OF Carthage, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO. Bond N/A.

JANET A JOHN, 42, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Bench Warrant – Justice Court, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $418, N/A.

JOHNNY R JOHNSON, 48, of Walnut Grove, Public Drunk, LCSO. Bond $500.

PALMER L JOHNSON, 49, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, Suspended License, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $478.

KAYLA M KIRKLAND, 30, of Carthage, Felony Possession of Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2, N/A, N/A X 2, N/A, N/A.

DANIEL K KOCH, 37, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Obey Traffic Control, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500.

IESHIA L MCGEE, 24, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JARRICK T MEEKS, 17, of Kosciusko, Aggravated Assault – Use of a Deadly Weapon, Shooting into a Dwelling, KPD. Bond $150,000, $75,000.

GARY MOORE, 51, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st Offense, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Vehicle, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, MHP. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000.

TROY D PICOU, 55, of Carthage, Suspended Driver’s License, Switched Tag, No Insurance, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond $478, $1,147.25, $$418, $389.25, $674.25, $0 X 2.

ADRIAN L SHARKEY, 29, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD. Bond $1,300.

LAQUALA T TEEL, 31, of Carthage, Felony DUI, Suspended License, No Insurance, Careless Driving, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights, Unlawful Possession of Alcohol, Warrant, CPD. Bond $3,500, $478, $418, $168, $218, $389.25, $0.

ANTHONY L WELLS, 55, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, ACSO. Bond $1,000.