Aggravated Domestic Assault and Felony Malicious Mischief in Leake and Attala

DARRIN R COTTON, 28, of Kosciusko, Malicious Mischief, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $900, N/A.

 

NATHAN EDWARDS, 41, of Canton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – Other Substance, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JORDAN P FEDRICK, 34, of Carthage, Felony Malicious Mischief, Fleeing or Eluding a LEO in a Motor Vehicle, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

NORBRIEYA J FLEMING, 22, of Sallis, DUI – 1st, Speeding, MHP.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

DOMINIQUE R GILBERT, 24, of Morton, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

JAMES L HOOD, 60, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, ACSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

OLIN JACKSON, 44, of Carthage, Hold for Other Agency – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

BAILEY A JOWERS, 23, DUI – 1st, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

CHRISTOPHER D MOORE, 53, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD.  Bond $200,000.

