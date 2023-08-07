HomeAttalaAggravated Domestic Violence and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake Arrests

Aggravated Domestic Violence and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake Arrests

WELDON DAVIS, 74, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond N/A, $1,000, $500, 500.

 

NADIA EVANS, 22, of Walnut Grove, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance in a Public Place, CPD.  Bond $399.25.

 

QUAVON D HANNAH, 29, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, KPD.  Bond $20,000, $10,000.

 

AMBER N HARRIS, 39, of Lena, Shoplifting, Felony Hold for Other County, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond $2,300, N/A, N/A, $500.

 

BILLY HART, 35, of Carthage, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, CPD.  Bond $239.95, $339.25.

 

NAKILA L HILL, 40, of Kosciusko, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, ACSO.  Bond $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

 

ROBY JACKSON, 31, of Carthage, Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Felony Indictment – Leake County Circuit Court, LCSO.  Bond $0, $10,000.

 

LAKIESHA M JENKINS, 36, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

 

CHARLES A LEE, 38, of Kosciusko, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, Resisting Arrest, City / County Ordinance, KPD.  Bond $1,100, $1,000, $1,000.

