Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Aggravated Domestic Violence, DUIs, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

MICHAEL BARNES, 43, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

DELARON P DAVIS, 46, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,000.

JOSHUA FRAZIER, 33, of Choctaw, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, PPD.  Bond N/A.

TONY R HARMON, 36, of Sallis, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, KPD.  Bond $10,000, $3,100.

KIMBERLY D LUKE, 40, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, PPD.  Bond $1,500.

AKEEM S MILLER, 33, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, KPD.  Bond N/A, $1,100, $500, $1,100.

DAVID PRATER, 55, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, CPD.  Bond $3299.25, $239.25.

CAROLYNB SHARKEY, 54, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, Shoplifting, Bench Warrant – Attala Justice Court, KPD.  Bond $0, $4,700, $0.

JEREMIAH J TUBBY, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

