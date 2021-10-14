Home » Attala » Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Embezzlement in Leake and Attala Arrests

Aggravated Drug Trafficking and Embezzlement in Leake and Attala Arrests

Posted on

ANTHONY L PICKETT, 51, of Madison, Embezzlement, Felony Warrant, KPD.  Bond $10,000, N/A.

 

DANDRE A ROBINSON, 37, of Carthage, Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold for Other County, Hold for MDOC, CPD.  Bond $100,000, $100,000, $100,000, $50,000, N/A, N/A.

 

DUSTIN J RUSSELL, 31, of Newton, Bond Surrender, CPD.  Bond $0.

 

CORTAVEUZ D SMITH, 33, of Kosciusko, Warrant, Bench Warrant, ACSO.  Bond $3,000, $0.

 

REGGIE J SMITH, 49, of Jackson, DUI – Test Refusal, No License, No Insurance, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500, $500.

 

JERRY T SYLVESTER, 50, of Kosciusko, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

MARQUAVIES V TURNAGE, 22, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possess of Marijuana, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, KPD.  Bond $5,000, $1,900, $1,000, $400.

 

CARNEIL M TURNER, 27, of Carthage, No Driver’s License, Warrant, LCSO.  Bond $500, N/A.

 

WILLIE D WHITE, 65, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, LCSO.  Bond $1,000, $500.

 

CRAIG L WILLIAMS, 21, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, MDOC.  Bond $5,000, N/A.

 

TREMON YOUNG, 25, of Carthage Warrant, Bond Surrender, CPD.  Bond $0, N/A.

