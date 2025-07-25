Big Deals!
HomeLocalAggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

by
SHARE NOW
Aggravated DUI, Shoplifting, and Felony Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

DOMINIC A AMOS, 27, of Carthage, Contempt of Court – Leake County Justice Court, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

MATTIE E BROOKS, 31, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, CPD.  Bond $649.25, $399.25.

tel: 6622893161

 

PHILLIP A CROSBY, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, PPD.  Bond $2,000.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570408156629

 

SHERLIN ELYSEE, 27, of Morton, Reckless Driving, No Insurance, Hold for ICE, LCSO.  Bond $0, $0, N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

MAURICA J GREER, 35, of Kosciusko, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Improper Equipment, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, KPD.  Bond $1,382.50, $2,400, $400, $1,000, $1,800, N/A.

https://shop.attalaeye.com/

 

VANESSA J HORNSBY, 39, of Philadelphia, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

 

TAMESHIA S JONES, 29, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond $0.

https://safetysolutionsms.com/

 

BRYSON KING, 54, of Carthage, Aggravated DUI – Causing Death / Mutilation / Disfigurement, CPD.  Bond N/A.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

 

EVIE J PULLIN, 36, of Philadelphia, Bench Warrant – Philadelphia Municipal Court, LCSO.  Bond N/A.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

 

MARK E RUSH, 33, of Picayune, Public Drunk, KPD.  Bond $500.

https://www.holmesbk.com/

 

DESTINY N STEEN. 26, of Durant, Simple Assault – Causing Bodily Injury, Simple Assault – Attempt by Physical Menace to Create Fear, KPD.  Bond $3,200, $3,200.

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

 

SANDRA K SUMNER, 58, of Lena, Shoplifting, CPD.  Bond $889.25.

https://streamdb4web.securenetsystems.net/v5/WLIN

 

JAMES A WATKINS, 42, Bench Warrant – Leake County Justice Court, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD.  Bond N/A, $0.

tel: 6622893161

 

DAYNA M WRIGHT, 30, of Byram, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold – Detainer for MDOC, LCSO.  Bond $3,500, $1,000, N/A.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570408156629

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Simple assault, malicious mischief and other recent Kosciusko arrests

Updated: Two Confirmed Dead in Head-On Collision; Hwy 12 Between Sallis and Durant Still Closed

Burglary, Domestic Assault, Felony DUI, and Multiple Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Rollover Crash Tuesday Afternoon in Attala

Fire Destroys Unfinished Home in Attala County

Stolen Vehicle from Attala Recovered in Florida; Suspect Arrested

https://shop.attalaeye.com/