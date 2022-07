Aggravated Trafficking and Other Drug Arrests in Attala and Leake

JENNIFER ABERNATHY, 31, of Florence, Bench Warrant X 7, CPD. Bond $0 X 7.

CHRISTOPHER A BANKS, 28, of Lena, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,331, $478, $218, $418, $0.

SKIKEEMA R BURKS, 20, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $1,000.

JUSTIN BURRAGE, 37, of Carthage, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, No Insurance, No Tag, CPD. Bond $478, $418, $218.

ANTHONY A CALLAHAN, 40, of Carthage, False ID, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant X 2, CPD. Bond $1,139.25, $674.25, N/A X 2.

JOHN CANALES, 18, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court, KPD. Bond N/A.

KRISTI L CHAMBLEE, 39, of Carthage, Felony Indictment, LCSO. Bond $35,000.

JOE T COLEMAN, 42, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Public Drunk, MDOC, CPD. Bond $35,000, $239.25, N/A.

JOSEPH DEASON, 21, of Philadelphia, Aggravated Trafficking in Controlled Substances, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Careless Driving, ACSO. Bond $5,000, $5,000, $1,000, $1,000.

KRISTY A DICKERSON, 37, of Morton, False ID, LCSO. Bond $2,000.

TASHAE D ELLIS, 29, of Kosciusko, Contributing to the Neglect or Delinquency of a Child, KPD. Bond $2,300.