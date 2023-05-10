HomeAttalaAisle of Honor ceremony planned for Memorial Day

Aisle of Honor ceremony planned for Memorial Day

The United Veterans of Attala County will host the “Aisle of Honor” Memorial Day program Monday, May 29, at 11:00 at Parkway Cemetery.  The public is invited to attend.

Captain (Ret) Jack Holmes will be the event’s featured speaker.

There will be an opportunity for memorial flowers to honor loved ones who have served in the military.

Flowers should be placed in the vase before the ceremony begins and the names of those being honored will be read during the ceremony.

The flower will be furnished by the family.

Call Greyce Powell, 601-317-7701, to include the loved one on the list.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.

