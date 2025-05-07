Aisle of Honor ceremony planned for Memorial Day

The United Veterans of Attala County will host the “Aisle of Honor” Memorial Day program Monday, May 26, at 11:00 at Parkway Cemetery.

The public is invited to attend.

Chaplain (Major) Scott Edwards of the Starkville VFW Post 5573 will be the event’s featured speaker.

Those attending the event are asked to bring a lawn chair.

There will be an opportunity for memorial flowers to honor loved ones who have served in the military.

Flowers, furnished by family members, can be placed in a vase before the ceremony begins and afterwards will be taken to the Martha Joe Leslie State Veterans home to be displayed.

Call Greyce Powell, 601-317-7701, to include the loved one on the list to be read at the program.

In the event of rain or inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at the Attala County Coliseum.