Aisle of Honor is on for 2021

The annual Aisle of Honor event to honor veterans is set for November 11, 2021. The United Veterans of Attala County holds this event each year at Parkway Cemetery.

The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but it is scheduled to happen this year.

The Aisle of Honor displays 300+ American flags to memorialize our deceased Attala County Veterans.

The Attala County Veteran’s Service office is asking for volunteers to come to Parkway Cemetery at 7 a.m. to help put the flags up and also at 3 p.m. to help take the flags down.

For more information, contact the Attala County Veteran’s Service Office at 662-289-6045.