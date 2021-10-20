Alabama man wins more than one million dollars at Pearl River Resort

Pearl River Resort continues to make millionaires! Dane W. of Alabama was playing the Wheel of Fortune slots at Silver Star Casino on Wednesday, October 13, when the wheel landed on Jackpot Bonus. The progressive slot machine hit for an impressive $1,163,526.81. Vanna, can I get a “W”, as in WINNER!

Wheel of Fortune is an exciting 3-reel, wide area progressive slot machine with a single pay line. It features signature slot symbols such as sevens, bars and multiplier symbols. Also, featuring iconic design elements from the popular game show, including the Wheel of Fortune wheel, this engaging slot machine provides players with excitement and chances to win a huge jackpot.

In addition to Wheel of Fortune, Pearl River Resort is continually providing guests with new, exciting slot machines.

For more information on Pearl River Resort, call 1-866-447-3275 or visit http://www.pearlriverresort.com.

ABOUT PEARL RIVER RESORT

Owned and operated by the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Pearl River Resort is the South’s premier resort destination. Pearl River Resort’s portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel & Casino, Golden Moon Hotel & Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw, Mississippi and Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, MS.

The Silver Star and Golden Moon Casinos feature a variety of gaming options, hotel rooms, dining options, retail offerings, conference facilities, live entertainment, Sportsbook and a full service spa. Pearl River Resort also offers a gaming floor with the latest first-in-state slot machines, elevated poker room, comfortable hotel rooms, a stunning video wall, updated promenade, and more. Also featured is Dancing Rabbit Golf Club with two championship golf courses and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park. Bok Homa Casino features a variety of slot machines, table games, an event center, Sportsbook operations and a fabulous quick serve eatery.