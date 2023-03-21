Alarms, Disturbances, and a Grass Fire on Attala

Monday 3/20/23
1:07 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked an alarm at a business on S Natchez Street.
2:48 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to assist EMS on Simmons Street.
8:45 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Attala Road 4102.
11:15 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a minor two-vehicle accident in the parking lot of Rocket Fast Cash on Hy 12.
11:23 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to remove an unwanted person from the premises at a residence on Knox Road.
12:09 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check the report of a person lying in a ditch on Hy 35 N.
12:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call about an abandoned vehicle in the parking lot of the Health Club on N Wells Street.
4:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance on W South Street.
5:59 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at 1st Heritage Credit on Veterans Memorial Drive.
6:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Lower Elementary School on Veterans Memorial Drive for an alarm.
9:34 p.m. – Attala Central Fire responded to a grass fire on Hy 19 near Springdale Church.
9:43 p.m. – Attala deputies checked the report of a car in a ditch on Hy 12 W.