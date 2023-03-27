Alarms, Disturbances, and Theft in Attala.

Sunday 3/26/23

1:38 a.m. – Kosciusko and McCool Fire were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Hy 12 E near McCool.

1:58 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform extra patrols at Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street.

2:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to check a suspicious vehicle on Attala Road 4237.

1:42 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to Wellington Place for a report of four-wheelers in the street.

1:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Goodman Street.

2:04 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at a business on N Jackson Street.

2:30 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a 911 call on Goodman Street.

2:30 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to take a theft report at a residence on Attala Road 4216.

4:28 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Fairground Street.

4:56 p.m. – Attala Fire responded to a grass fire that turned out to be a controlled burn on HY 43 N.

5:14 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check an alarm at the Dollar General on Parkway Drive.

5:21 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the Westwood Apartments on E Jefferson Street for a disturbance in the parking lot.

5:37 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called again to the Westwood Apartments on E Jefferson Street for a disturbance at an apartment.

6:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on Afro Drive.

8:07 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a second alarm at the Dollar General on Parkway Drive.

10:31 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of shots fired on Attala Road 4202.