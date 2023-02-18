Alarms, reckless drivers, and Gasoline Theft in Attala

Friday 2/17/23

12:46 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident with no injuries on Attala Road 4225 where a vehicle lost a wheel.

4:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on N Huntington Street.

7:29 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence on Hy 35 N for a breaking and entering call.

7:37 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked the report of a tent on the back yard of a residence that the owner said was not his.

7:44 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to Auto Zone on Veteran’s Memorial Drive for gas theft from a company vehicle.

9:40 a.m. -Kosciusko Police checked a residential alarm on N Jackson Street.

11:45 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a disturbance on Fairgrounds Street.

1:48 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an ATM alarm at Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

4:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a trespasser at a residence on Fairgrounds Street.

4:55 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked the report of horses on the road on Hy 43 N.

5:16 p.m. – Attala Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hy 19 S.

6:28 p.m. – Attala Deputies received another call about a reckless driver of an eighteen-wheeler on Hy 35 S.

8:45 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at the Vo-Tech on Hy 12.

9:18 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an alarm at the Lower Elementary School on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

10:41 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to assist EMS at Cannonade Apartments on Cannonade Street.