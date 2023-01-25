HomeAttalaAlarms, Shoplifting and an Accident in Attala

Alarms, Shoplifting and an Accident in Attala

Tuesday 1/24/23

 

1:54 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on a possible Breaking and Entering at a residence on Hwy. 35 N.

4:04 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to the intersection of Hwy. Twelve and Road 4153 for a disabled motorist.

6:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a motion alarm at a business on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

7:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to perform a welfare check at a residence on Peachtree Street.

9:10 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a residential alarm on N. Huntington Street.

3:00 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to an accident with on Hwy Twelve w. Near Horne’s Grocery.

3:14 p.m. – Attala Deputies checked on the report of a shoplifter at the Dollar General in Williamsville.

5:01 p.m. – Attala Deputies received a call about a high-speed, reckless driver on Hwy. Twelve into Kosciusko.

11:49 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Fire responded to a report of the smell of gas on W. Adams Street.

