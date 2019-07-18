Aldermen appoint new member to Kosciusko School Board (audio)

There is a new member on the Kosciusko School Board.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Kosciusko Board of Aldermen approved the appointment of James Medders.

“I look forward to the new year and I’m excited to be back a part of the school district again,” Medders told Breezy News.

Medders will fulfill the unexpired term of Brad Love, who resigned from the board in June. That term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

At that time, the aldermen will accept applications for the position again.

Audio: Kosciusko Mayor Jimmy Cockroft