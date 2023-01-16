HomeLocalAlert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen

Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen

by

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville.  He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes.  He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County.  Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Montevious Goss, contact Louisville Police Department at 662-773-3511 or 911.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local pilot helps locate elderly man lost in Attala County

Missing Person Search and an Accident in Attala’s Wednesday Happenings

Winter Weather: MS Emergency Management Agency issues alert

VIDEO STREAM – Kosciusko vs Louisville

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

*UPDATE: FOUND* Keep an Eye Out for these 2 Leake County Children