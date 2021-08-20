All Kosciusko schools to go virtual until after Labor Day

All schools in the Kosciusko School District will go virtual beginning Monday, Aug. 23 and will remain virtual through Labor Day.

The Kosciusko School Board voted 3-2 on that decision during a special called meeting Thursday night.

Face-to-face classes will resume Tuesday, Sept. 7.

The decision to move to virtual learning was due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in Attala County.

Two schools, Kosciusko High School and Kosciusko Middle Elementary, are currently virtual only due to outbreaks.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that administrators at each school could begin developing a plan for hybrid classes, a mix of in-person and virtual, to be in place when classes resume.

The Mississippi State Board of Education ruled Thursday that schools could once again allow hybrid classes through Oct. 31.

Other measures passed by the board Thursday night include: