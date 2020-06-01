All Mississippi businesses allowed to reopen amid virus

FILE - In this Monday, May 4, 2020, file photo, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks in Jackson, Miss., as he wonders how needy state residents are being helped when lawmakers passed a bill May 1, that takes control of the federal CARES Act money, during his daily update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Reeves said he had the authority to spend the state’s $1.2 billion share under a 40-year-old state law. Legislators, including the GOP leaders, said the state constitution gives them spending power. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

All types of Mississippi businesses are being allowed to reopen Monday with COVID-19 safety regulations in place.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday lifted the final orders that had closed businesses because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys and trampoline parks were in the last group of businesses allowed to start operating again.

Reeves had already allowed barbershops, beauty salons, tattoo parlors and casinos to reopen and restaurants to start offering dine-in options.

The Health Department said Monday that Mississippi has had about 15,750 cases of the new coronavirus and more than 730 deaths from it. (AP)