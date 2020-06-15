All Mississippi Community Colleges plan on-campus classes for the fall

All 15 of Mississippi’s community colleges are planning to have on-campus classes during the fall semester with precautions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-year colleges moved to online classes in mid-March as COVID-19 started to spread in Mississippi.

The president of Southwest Community College, Steve Bishop, says all the colleges will take steps to ensure the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The state Health Department says Sunday that Mississippi has had at least 19,516 cases of the coronavirus and at least 891 deaths from it. (AP)