Allie’s Joys, a nonprofit organization in Kosciusko, is holding a crawfish boil.

The event is set for Saturday, May 8.

To preorder, call 662-582-8087 or 662-582-8508.

Allie’s Joys is a non-profit organization created by Allie Grayce Gibson as a way to bring joy and give gifts to children with chronic illnesses.

For more information, visit www.4alliesjoys.com.