Alligator hunts possible next year in Mississippi

The number of alligators in Pelahatchie Bay is becoming a problem so the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks has proposed a hunting season to help reduce the population.

Ricky Flynt, the department’s Alligator Program coordinator, said the proposed hunt on the Ross Barnett Reservoir is a “population reduction effort.”

He says they’re trying to control the adult breeding population. He said a survey last year found 18 nests in the bay.

At that minimum, Flynt estimates they’re producing about 350 to 450 hatchlings a year. (AP)

