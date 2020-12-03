Almost 2,500 New Covid-19 Cases Reported, Mississippi State Health Dept. Issues Advisory to Avoid Social Gatherings

Mississippi health advisory: Avoid gatherings to curb virus

Mississippi is reporting its single-day record of nearly 2,500 new coronavirus cases. The state health department issued an advisory Wednesday saying people should avoid social gatherings to curb the virus’s spread. That includes weddings, funerals, sporting events and in-person religious services. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says nonessential social activities are undermining health and well-being. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has issued mask mandates for 54 of the state’s 82 counties. Dobbs says masks are important, but debating over them distracts from the real threat of spreading the virus in social settings. By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press