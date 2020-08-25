American Idol Auditions in Mississippi This Wednesday

American Idol auditions are coming to Mississippi. Virtual auditions will be held on Wednesday. According to ABC Television “Idol Across America” remote auditions will take place across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., for the first time since the show’s inception, making auditions easier than ever. “The kickoff to season four will give hopefuls the chance to showcase their talents from anywhere in America, across any official audition date and face-to-face with an “American Idol” producer, staying true to its roots by providing aspiring Idols real-time feedback on their journey to being crowned the next American Idol.” For more information or to audition see https://abc.com/shows/american-idol/auditions

Reminder- The virtual audition date is Wednesday, August 26th if you live in Mississippi. Ages 15-28 are eligible.