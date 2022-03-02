American Idol winner to highlight 2022 Neshoba County Entertainment lineup

HomeAttalaAmerican Idol winner to highlight 2022 Neshoba County Entertainment lineup

The Neshoba County Fair has announced the full entertainment lineup for this year’s event.

The lineup was announced in a video on the fair’s official Facebook page. (See below)

This year’s lineup includes American Idol winner Scott McCreery, Sawyer Brown, Michael Ray, and Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band.

Mississippi’s Giant House Party, the Neshoba County Fair, is set for July 22 – July 29.

The Fair has the state’s only sanctioned horse races, petting zoos, arts and crafts, political speakers, and more.

For more information on this year’s event, visit neshobacountyfair.org.

