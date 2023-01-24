An Accident with Injuries, Alarms, and Illegal Parking in Attala

Monday 1/23/23

5:53 a.m. – Kosciusko Police checked an interior motion alarm at the Regions Bank on Veteran’s Memorial Drive,

6:17 a.m. – Attala Despites performed a welfare check at a residence on Walnut Grove.

8:47 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to the request for assist a person who had fallen on Monroe Street.

11:26 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to DJ’s Fish House on Front Street on Sallis to help with a subject who had suffered a head injury in an accident.

12:13 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were asked to check on cars parked in the handicapped spots at Wal-Mart on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

1:15 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a residential burglar alarm on Huntington Street.

2:42 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to an accident with injuries that involved a Kosciusko City Vehicle on Hwy. Twelve by Tractor Supply.

6:31 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to a residence on Arrowhead Drive for an investigation into an item found in the resident’s yard.

10:32 p.m. – Kosciusko Police checked on a possible breaking and entering at a residence on Brantley Street.

22:36 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check on an alarm at Lower Elementary School on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.