Kim Crane of Carthage is the BIG winner of the Morgan Wallen tickets giveaway from Claude Julians.

Crane’s named was pulled Tuesday morning from a box overflowing with entries at Claude Julians Clothing Store.

The tickets will send Crane and a guest to the Morgan Wallen concert Saurday, April 22 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Claude Julians is located on the west side of the square in historic downtown Kosciusko.