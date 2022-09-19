And the winner is… Kicks Picks Week 5 Winner Announced

It’s time to announce the winner of Kicks Picks Week 5!

Our winner is Ron Winters of Kosciusko. Congratulations Mr. Winters! You are the winner of a gift certificate for plate lunches for 2 from Southern or Soul in Carthage.

You too could be a winner. Just be sure to submit your picks each week by 6 p.m. on Friday. Find them here.

The person with the most correct picks at the end of the season will win a Bayou Classic Ceramic Grill courtesy of Ozark Ag Supply in Carthage.

It’s Free… It’s Fun… It’s Kick Picks!