1:25 am – Attala County Deputies responded to calls of a prowler on Hwy. 12 East.

8:58 am – Kosciusko City Fire was called to Parkway Pure for the smell of wire burning inside the store.

10:59 am – Kosciusko Police responded to calls of an alarm somewhere on East South Street.

12:12 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to Sunflower parking lot due to a 2 vehicle accident. No injuries reported.

12:24 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a property dispute at the Attala County Library.

12:36 pm – Kosciusko Police and Animal Control responded to reports of animal cruelty on East Adams Street.

1:33 pm – Kosciusko Police were called to a domestic dispute on Tipton Street.