The Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary “Oktoberfest” carnival has been moved to the First United Methodist Church.

The event will be held in the church fellowship hall Thursday, Oct. 31 from 4:30 pm – 6:00 pm.

Children up to 5th grade* are invited to participate.

Activities will include face painting, ring toss, and other games.

Visit Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary on Facebook for more information.

***Parents/adults must accompany children.***