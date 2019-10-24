ANNOUNCEMENT: Week 10 Kicks Picks due by today

Due to many of local high school football games being moved to Thursday night to avoid impending weather predictions for Friday, this week’s deadline for entering Kicks Picks has been moved up to 6:00 pm today (Thursday, Oct. 24).

Week 10 picks can be found here.

The broadcast schedule for Thursday:

Coahoma at Holmes on Breezy 101

Pregame – 2:30/Kickoff – 3:00

East Central at Jones College on Cruisin98

Pregame-6:00/Kickoff-6:30

Ethel at Noxapater on Breezy 101

Pregame-6:45/Kickoff-7:00

Friday Schedule:

Leake Academy at Simpson Academy on Kicks 96

Pregame-6:20/ kickoff-7:00

NE Lauderdale at Kosciusko (Homecoming)

Pregame-6:20/ kickoff-7:00