Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

11:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive near the post office. Read more on that here.

3:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call from a resident of Tipton Street complaining about a neighbor’s dogs barking.

2:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, EMS, and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Fenwick Street near Winters Funeral Home. No injuries were reported.

3:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a possible break-in at an abandoned house on Goodman Street.