HomeAttalaAnnoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala

Annoying Dogs, Multiple Crashes, and a Possible Breaking & Entering in Attala

by

Wednesday, August 3, 2022

11:34 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and EMS were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive near the post office. Read more on that here.

3:32 a.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call from a resident of Tipton Street complaining about a neighbor’s dogs barking.

2:26 p.m. – Kosciusko Police, EMS, and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on Fenwick Street near Winters Funeral Home. No injuries were reported.

3:29 p.m. – Kosciusko Police received a call reporting a possible break-in at an abandoned house on Goodman Street.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Prison Contraband and Possession with Intent to Sell Arrests in Leake and Attala

Grand Larceny, Aggravated Assault, and Armed Robbery in Attala and Leake

Candidates set for Attala County special elections

Aggravated Assault and Burglary in Leake and Attala

Wednesday – Accident On Hwy 35 S and Breaking & Entering

Multiple Disturbances today in Attala