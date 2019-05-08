Annual Canton Flea Market Arts & Crafts Show set for Thursday

The Canton Flea Market Arts & Crafts Show, a one-day show, will be held Thursday, May 9 in Canton form 7 am – 4 pm.

The famous Canton Flea Market attracts artisans nationally to showcase handcrafted items such as pottery, jewelry, and unique arts & crafts. This bi-annual event attracts over 1,100 superior artists and craftsmen to within walking distance of the downtown area.

Handmade arts and crafts are located on the Courthouse grounds and the adjacent Union and Center Streets. Additional crafts exhibits are on the church properties on Peace Street, at the Old Jail Museum behind City Hall and on two blocks of East Fulton Street. Outstanding artists and craftsmen display their work on the beautiful grounds of the historic Madison County Courthouse and throughout the surrounding area.

For more information, call 601-859-1307.