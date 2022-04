The C.H.I.L.D AHEAD Project will host its 35th annual Easter Egg hunt Saturday, April 23.

The egg hunt will be held at the Attala County Coliseum beginning at 2:30 pm. It was originally planned for April 15 but was cancelled due to rain.

Children ages 3 – 10 are eligible to hunt eggs, but must be accompanied by an adult.

This event was founded by Kosciusko Aldermen Henry Daniel.