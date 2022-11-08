Annual Helping Hands Luncheon set for Nov. 18

The Annual Helping Hands Taster’s Luncheon will be held Nov. 18, from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. in the Son Building at First Baptist Church.

Tickets are $10 each and are being sold at area churches. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the day of the event.

Mrs. Barbara Rose, event coordinator, said churches throughout Attala County are providing food for the event.

“We have over 15 churches participating in our fundraiser this year and are looking forward to a wonderful turnout,” said Mrs. Rose.

The Taster’s Luncheon is a fundraiser for Helping Hands Ministries, which serves food and clothing to area residents in need. Helping Hands Ministries has been active since 1987, and currently serves about 150 families in Attala County each week.

Food and clothing are distributed on Tuesdays from 9-12 at the warehouse location off Attala Road 4202, and the Helping Hands Thrift Store on North Madison St. is open Thursday – Saturday each week.