Annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride set for this weekend; local team to compete

Cyclists from all around the country will compete in the Natchez Trace 444 Ride this weekend.

The ride will begin in Nashville, TN and cyclists, traveling in solo or in teams of 2 or 4, will have 44 hours to arrive in Natchez, MS.

According to google maps, a trip along the Natchez Trace in a vehicle takes approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes.

Team Yockanookany, a four person relay squad, will represent Kosciusko during the ride. The team is made up of Johnny Boswell, Al Chadick, Kenny Dungan, and Dr. Michael Holman.

The Kosciusko Visitor’s Center along the Natchez Trace will serve as a checkpoint and time station for the ride where cyclists can rest and recover before heading south to continue the ride.

More information on the ride can be found here.