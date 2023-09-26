HomeAttalaAnnual Natchez Trace 444 Ride to pass through Kosciusko once again

Annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride to pass through Kosciusko once again

by
SHARE NOW

Cyclists from all around the country will once again pass through Kosciusko during the annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride later this month.

This year’s event is set to begin Friday, Sept. 29.

Beginning in Nashville, TN, cyclists, traveling in solo or in teams of 2 or 4, will have 44 hours to arrive in Natchez, MS.

According to google maps, a trip along the Natchez Trace in a vehicle takes approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes.

The Kosciusko Visitor’s Center along the Natchez Trace will serve as a checkpoint and time station for the ride where cyclists can rest and recover before heading south to continue the ride.

More information on the ride can be found here.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Video: Newton County vs Kosciusko Highlights

Annual Trick-or-Treat Safety Parade to be held Oct. 26

Video: 2023 Kosciusko Homecoming Parade and Pep-Rally

Live with Faith gospel singing coming soon to Kosciusko

Holmes CC Lineman information meeting planned for Oct. 5 in Kosciusko

Decorate Maroon & White for Kosciusko Homecoming