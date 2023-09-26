Annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride to pass through Kosciusko once again

Cyclists from all around the country will once again pass through Kosciusko during the annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride later this month.

This year’s event is set to begin Friday, Sept. 29.

Beginning in Nashville, TN, cyclists, traveling in solo or in teams of 2 or 4, will have 44 hours to arrive in Natchez, MS.

According to google maps, a trip along the Natchez Trace in a vehicle takes approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes.

The Kosciusko Visitor’s Center along the Natchez Trace will serve as a checkpoint and time station for the ride where cyclists can rest and recover before heading south to continue the ride.

More information on the ride can be found here.