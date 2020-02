“Picking 35” is returning for a fourth year.

Central Mississippi’s 60-mile yard sale is set for Saturday April 4 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Yard sales will be set up on Hwy 35 from Vaiden to Walnut Grove and all points in between.

Official vendor applications can be found here.

For more information, contact Kosciusko-Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.